Why We Could See Higher Oil Prices This Year

Have you ever stood at a border crossing with one foot on one side of the border, the other foot on the other side?

It’s a weird feeling being in two different countries at once; different cultures, different landscapes, different economies.

I have done that a few times; in Rome/Vatican City and between Spain and Portugal.

The most recent was Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin.

If you are not familiar with Checkpoint Charlie, it was a border crossing between East Germany and West Germany.

After Germany lost World War II, the capital, Berlin, was divided into four sections. The French, UK and US sections made West Berlin. Then there was the soviet section, or East Berlin.

In 1961, East Germany enclosed the area around Western Berlin overnight, and they quickly started building a 155-kilometre-long wall. This was a move to stop East Germans from defecting.

Berliners were suddenly isolated from the other side of town and any family or friends that lived there.

If you were a tourist looking to go to East Berlin, Checkpoint Charlie was the only gate you could go through.

It was also the place where many East Germans, looking to leave, planned their escape through, and many died trying to cross to the other side.

Today, the small cabin is one of Berlin’s major tourist attractions.

Obviously, it’s no longer a border crossing.

Yet, standing there you can’t help imagine how Checkpoint Charlie must have looked in the 60s. With half your body in American Berlin and the other half in Soviet Berlin, the two places couldn’t have been any more different.

I got that same feeling of standing in two places at once, recently. Except this time I was nowhere near a border, but in Melbourne.

On one side of the road, fuel prices were around $1.09. Further down, $1.39.

Same country, same city, same road.

What’s going on?

Why Gas prices have been volatile

Gas prices have been volatile recently.

Oil prices hit a low in December.

As you can see below, Brent crude plummeted to about US$50 a barrel then. It has since somewhat recovered. It’s currently trading at US$60.59.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached a low of US$42 a barrel in December and is now trading at US$52.11 a barrel.

As reported by the New Jersey Herald:

‘Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Sunday that major oil producers need to do better to narrow swings in prices that dip below $60 a barrel and rise above $86. ‘”I think what we need to do is narrow the range … of volatility,” Khalid al-Falih said.[…] ‘Oil producers are under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices in recent months because major producers — including the United States — are pumping oil at high rates.[…] ‘Analysts say the kingdom needs oil between $75 and $80 a barrel to balance its budget, with spending for this year to reach a record high of $295 billion.’

Oil has been rising recently on the fact that OPEC countries announced they would be cutting production in the first six months of the year. Canada, another major producer, is also cutting production.

Looking at that chart again, you can see that the price peaked in October at about US$86 a barrel. This was because US President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia to increase output production then. There were concerns on supply as the US was getting ready to impose sanctions against Iran.

Yet the US ended up issuing exemptions for countries importing oil from Iran, which meant that supply didn’t take a hit.

So far, the US isn’t planning on giving new waivers once those expire, which could affect supply.

From Bloomberg:

‘The U.S. plans to grant no new waivers to buyers of Iranian oil as it intensifies efforts to eliminate the Middle Eastern producer’s exports of crude, a senior official said. ‘U.S. sanctions have so far cut Iran’s exports to about 1 million barrels a day from a level of 2.7 million before Washington announced sanctions on the country. Of the eight buyers that secured initial U.S. waivers to buy oil from Iran, only five are still doing so, Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, said in an interview. ‘“We are not looking to grant any new waivers — that’s been our policy from the beginning,” Hook said. “We’ve been able to achieve a lot of economic pressure on Iran. Eighty percent of their revenues come from oil exports. We want to deny the Iranian regime the revenue that it uses to destabilize the Middle East.”’

Then again, they could change their minds.

And, there are head winds against higher oil prices.

The US is still producing a lot of oil.

And, demand could fall if there is an economic slowdown from US, Europe and China.

But the fact that OPEC and Canada have cut production, and lower exports from Iran and Venezuela, could mean higher oil prices in the next few months.

One thing is clear: it really pays to shop around for fuel prices now.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

