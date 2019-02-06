Will Big Lenders Get Twice Lucky?

‘You know, initially, we couldn’t afford this place.’

It was a beautiful house.

Set on a large plot of land in an affluent neighborhood in Melbourne, the property was minutes from the beach.

It had everything you may need too.

Large kitchen…pool…fireplace…plenty of space and light. The builder had used the best materials.

But the best part: the new owner had gotten the place at a 21% discount. That’s why they could suddenly afford it.

The previous owner had placed the house on the market initially at $3.2 million…and ended up selling for $2.5 million, a $750,000 price drop.

It hadn’t been their intention to sell. You see, the previous owner had wanted this to be their ‘dream house’. That’s why he had spared no expense in building it.

But they had to sell.

Why?

Well, the owners couldn’t afford the mortgage payments anymore.

You see, their mortgage was an interest only mortgage. This is when you only pay interest — no principal — for a period of time, usually five years. The interest only period was almost up, and the owners had tried to extend it.

But with house prices falling and tighter lending criteria, they couldn´t renegotiate it. It’s hard to refinance when property prices are dropping.

Switching to principal plus interest meant they could no longer afford the mortgage. So they sold.

But, back to this in a minute.

How the commission results will affect credit availability

Bank shares were up yesterday after the Hayne’s Royal Commission published their final report. Lenders had feared the results would be tougher than expected. Instead they escaped largely untouched…except for their reputation. We all heard the horror stories during the inquiry.

The big question now is how the results will affect credit availability in the future.

With much less fanfare, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced yesterday their interest rate decision. They left the cash rate on hold, at the historic low of 1.50%.

They also downgraded growth for the economy from 3.5% in December to 3%.

As they noted (emphasis mine):

‘As is the case globally, some downside risks have increased. GDP growth in the September quarter was weaker than expected. This was largely due to slow growth in household consumption and income, although the consumption data have been volatile and subject to revision over recent quarters. Growth in household income has been low over recent years, but is expected to pick up and support household spending. The main domestic uncertainty remains around the outlook for household spending and the effect of falling housing prices in some cities. ‘The housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne are going through a period of adjustment, after an earlier large run-up in prices. Conditions have weakened further in both markets and rent inflation remains low. Credit conditions for some borrowers are tighter than they have been. At the same time, the demand for credit by investors in the housing market has slowed noticeably as the dynamics of the housing market have changed. Growth in credit extended to owner-occupiers has eased to an annualised pace of 5½ per cent. Mortgage rates remain low and there is strong competition for borrowers of high credit quality.’

Bank shares may be booming after the Royal Commission results, but banks are still heavily exposed to the Australian property market.

And the falling property market is already affecting the way consumers perceive their wealth…and their spending.

Consumers are spending less. We saw this during the Christmas period. As we wrote in January, we visited the shopping districts during the holiday season…only to find them half empty.

The Australian Financial Review confirmed this:

‘Foot traffic in retail stores in December was the worst on record as the changing spending calendar and increased online shopping left bricks and mortar retailers struggling. ‘Kmart, Kathmandu and PAS Group issued profit warnings or downgraded forecasts earlier this year after weak Christmas sales while David Jones revealed that sales tanked in the lead-up to Christmas. ‘NAB reported on Monday its Online Retail Sales Index fell 1.4 per cent during the month of December but said the contraction couldn’t be blamed solely on the November sales. ‘”Large online sales events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Vogue shopping night have contributed to a strong result in November, and may have brought forward some Christmas spending to November,” said NAB chief economist Alan Oster. ‘”However, given these sales have been part of the online retail environment for some time, it is likely that the weak December read partly reflects underlying weakness in the retail sector.”’

We are seeing weaker consumer spending. They are shopping less, buying less cars and saving less.

The good news is that job data is still looking strong…but if things slow further, we could see that go south too. As we told you before, unemployment rate is something to watch.

People aren’t rushing into buying property either…and we could see more property come into the market this year.

According to Your Mortgage, there are around $300 billion interest only mortgages — or one in six — expected to end this year. Mortgage holders can either then renegotiate their mortgage with another lender, pay the extra money or sell the home.

The risk is that we see many owners like the above forced to sell as they can´t afford their mortgage increase.

And if property prices keep dropping, we could see them have to sell at a loss.

All of this could still affect bank profits.

The big lenders may have gone through the Royal Commission unscathed, but will they be twice lucky with the falling property market?

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

