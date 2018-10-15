‘Winter is Coming’ for Global Markets Warns Indonesian President

Many media outlets missed it.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned on Friday that ‘Winter is coming’ for global markets.

In a ‘Game of Thrones’ themed speech, the Indonesian president’s warnings were ominous.

Indonesia is certainly not to be ignored, with a population of 267.6 million, it’s a member of the G20 and the 16th largest economy in world.

As a newly industrialised country, it stands to lose more than others from rising trade tensions.

Markets and Money’s financial expert Vern Gowdie explores why a massive credit collapse could occur in 2018, and how you can protect your assets. Click here for free action plan.

Global markets threatened by trade war

Like the warring factions in the HBO series, Widodo warned against a greater threat:

‘Are we so busy fighting with each other and competing against each other that we fail to notice the things which are increasingly threatening, all of us alike, rich and poor, large and small’.

Ominously, he went on to say that ‘the situation could be more critical compared to the global financial crisis 10 years ago.’

Indeed, it will be a big week for global markets with two critical moments to come out of Europe.

Critical events for global markets coming this week

The first of these moments will come when Italy releases the final draft of its budget in the next 24 hours.

The next will come on Thursday in Europe, where the EU will hold talks aimed at stopping a ‘no-deal’ situation occurring with Brexit.

These two events could add greater economic tension in an environment that is looking increasingly volatile.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on these events this week.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

PS: If you are worried about global markets, check out financial Vern Gowdie’s guide to protecting your assets and wealth in the event of a collapse.