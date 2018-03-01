Woolworths Share Price Falls 0.83

Woolworths Group Ltd [ASX:WOW] shares fell 0.83% to $27.61 this morning following allegations revealed yesterday in relation to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group’s (ALH) poker machine operations.

Federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie launched a scathing attack on the supermarket giant in Parliament yesterday. Going on information provided by whistle-blowers working in ALH’s gaming venues, Mr Wilkie stated:

‘Woolworths spies on its poker machine customers without their knowledge, keeps a secret database of personal information, and uses that information to encourage increased gambling’.

Woolworths has a 75% share in ALH, which operates 12,000 poker machines in 323 venues across Australia.

ALH staff reportedly received gift cards as incentives for reaching weekly turnover targets of up to $1.7 million a week. One whistleblower interviewed by Mr Wilkie’s staff said the tactics staff employed went beyond customer service and were ‘unethical’, stating that:

‘You’re writing down what they do, what time they normally come in, the teams they barrack for, and then you can go and have a conversation with them very, very easily because you’ve got that background information. The longer people stay there, the more they lose, that’s how pokies work’.

ALH responded by declaring that the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) of Canada was already undertaking an independent review of the firm’s gaming operations, and that this would be expanded to cover the recent allegations.

What now?

Gaming regulators in various states are also investigating the allegations, including Liquor & Gaming NSW, and Queensland’s Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.

Victoria’s Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation stated that it would ‘monitor the issue’, while National Information and Privacy Commissioner, Timothy Pilgrim stated that:

‘My office is making inquiries to determine whether personal information of individuals is being managed in accordance with the Privacy Act.’

The controversy comes less than a week after Woolworths released its half-year financial report, which boasted a nearly 38% jump in profits to $969 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) across the Woolworths Group was $901 million for Australian Food (up 11%), $310 million for Endeavour Drinks (up 2.5%), $138 million for New Zealand Food (up 11%) and $163 million for Hotels (AHL — up 17%). Big W recorded a loss of $10 million, but this was a huge 64% turnaround on the half-year 2017 figure of $27 million.

