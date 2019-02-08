You Will Want to Own Gold after Reading This

A Russian Boeing 777 allegedly lands in Caracas, Venezuela. The plane is from the company Nordwind.

The big question is, what is it doing there? The company usually flies Russian tourists to holiday destinations. It doesn’t have regular flights to Caracas.

Soon speculation on social media starts.

Rumour has it the plane is there to take away 20 tonnes of Venezuelan gold — worth about US$840 million — to store them elsewhere. That the Venezuelan government is looking to ship their gold abroad for safe storage, so they can fund a come-back if they need to leave Venezuela.

Later, reports say the plane has taken off…leaving the gold behind.

The whole thing is a mystery. Why was the plane there? Will there be more planes coming…is it all fake news? We don’t know.

Gold will hold its value during a crisis

If you have been following the news, you know that Venezuela is in trouble.

Both Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido say they are the country’s president. They are in a power struggle, and the world is also very much divided about who should lead Venezuela.

Meanwhile, hyperinflation and political uncertainty are ravaging the country.

It’s a battle over leadership…and the nation’s resources too.

And while Venezuela is a key country when it comes to oil, the truth is that it has also been banking on another resource: gold.

Venezuela has been selling their gold reserves as hyperinflation leaves the Bolivar — the country’s currency — useless. As the currency devalues, they are using the country’s gold to raise cash, and to make payments on the country’s debt.

According to Bloomberg, Maduro has already used up over 40% of Venezuela’s gold reserves.

But, there’s more.

You see, Venezuela has some of its gold stored with the Bank of England.

Recently Guaido sent a letter to the UK’s Prime Minister and the Bank of England (BoE) asking them not to let Maduro access and sell that gold. And the BoE honoured the request.

The BoE has frozen Venezuela’s assets.

But, why are we telling you about Venezuela?

Well, the reason is that Venezuela’s story so far illustrates a point — well, actually two points — that we have been trying to make here in Markets & Money about gold for a while.

The first is about the importance of owning gold during a crisis.

Massive hyperinflation is turning Venezuela’s currency into worthless pieces of paper. Maduro is struggling to find anyone that will want to take Bolivares…but they will take gold in exchange for cash.

It shows you that gold will hold its value during a crisis. If there is a collapse, you can always sell your gold to access cash.

The other point is about storing your gold. The point is, storing it inside a bank could mean that you won’t have access if the bank closes its doors or freezes assets during a crisis.

You want to be doing this in a safe place (not under your mattress or the closet, we mean somewhere safe) but also somewhere that it can be accessed easily during a crisis.

The macro picture is looking shaky. Brexit…trade war…power struggle in Venezuela…

It’s not surprising central banks are stocking up on gold.

From Bloomberg (emphasis mine)

‘Central banks bought more bullion last year than anytime since 1971, when the U.S. ended the gold standard. ‘Governments added 651.5 tons of gold to their coffers in 2018, a 74 percent increase from the previous year, according to a report from the World Gold Council. ‘Russia, which is “de-dollarizing” its reserves, was the biggest buyer, followed by Turkey and Kazakhstan. Hungary also made a large purchase, citing gold’s lack of counterparty risk and role as a hedge against changes in the international finance system, the WGC said. ‘“Central banks chose to significantly increase their gold reserves, reinforcing the importance of gold as a reserve asset,” the WGC said. ‘Central banks are expected to acquire an additional 600 tons this year, according to the consulting firm Metals Focus Ltd. The buys, which will help the banks diversify their foreign-exchange assets in a time of extraordinary political volatility, signal a growing confidence in the metal’s value moving forward.’

You should be too.

Gold is good for times of uncertainty

And, if you are still not convinced, let me tell you this.

Gold is good for times of uncertainty, but can also get you some returns.

As the World Gold Council noted recently, the price of gold has increased by an average of 10% per year since 1971.

As you can see in the graph below, which shows the average annual return of global assets in US dollars, long-term gold results have been quite good compared to US stocks and commodities.



Source: World Gold Council [Click to open in a new window]

What do you think about gold? Do you have some in your portfolio? I would love to know. You can email me at cs@portphillippublishing.com.au .

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

