ANZ’s Share Price Falls after Warning of Additional Remediation Costs

ANZ Banking Corporation’s [ASX:ANZ] share price has fallen 1.98% upon opening this morning, after revealing that its full-year cash profit will be impacted by a further $374 million of costs.

The bank’s shares have fluctuated greatly over the past six months, ranging between $26.20 and $30.28. At time of writing, shares of ANZ are sitting in the mid-range of this at $27.17.

What are the costs related to?

The $374 million have been recognised in the second half results for 2018 as ‘refunds to customers and related remediation costs’.

ANZ has said that 57% relates to customer refunds impacting revenue, with the remaining balance related to remediation costs.

Of those remediation costs 66% is related to continuing operations and 34% to discontinued operations.

Aussie economic expert outlines the five ASX stocks posing the biggest threat to your family wealth. Get the names here.

In addition, an accelerated amortisation expense of $206 million, predominantly related to its international business, will be recorded in the second half results for 2018.

ANZ provided a summary of its additional charges for the second half of 2018 in the table below:

Source: ANZ News Release

The bank’s 2018 financial year results will be released on 31 October, 2018.

Regards,



Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

PS: Discover why these five household-name stocks could be the first to lose you money when Aussie stocks drop dramatically. Free report available now.