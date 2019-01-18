Aussie Dollar Volatility Sparked by Conflicting China Trade Deal Reports

Recent volatility for the Aussie dollar has been set off by conflicting reports about a trade deal with China.

We have discussed previously how the Aussie dollar acts as a proxy for the Chinese economy.

This time it appears as if that is the case again, with an article by the Wall Street Journal setting off a sharp spike in our currency:

Source: tradingview.com

WSJ article moves Aussie dollar

The WSJ article started with a bombshell for markets. According to the article:

‘U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies.’

Following publication of the article, the AUD shot up with traders potentially hoping there would be some much needed relief for the Chinese economy, which has been showing signs of slowing growth.

Senior official rejects article’s claims, Aussie dollar moves downwards

Speaking to CNBC, a senior administration official said, ‘there’s no discussion of lifting tariffs now.’

These comments were firmed up with a Treasury spokesman echoing the unnamed official, saying:

‘Neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China … this an ongoing process with the Chinese that is nowhere near completion.’

By the end of this one-hour period, the Aussie dollar had reversed most of its gains.

What does this tell us about the Aussie dollar going forward?

Such volatility speaks volumes about the Aussie dollar’s sensitivity to fluctuations in the Chinese market and yuan.

The big question is when or if a trade deal will be brokered?

Personally, I see the trade war dragging out for a significant period of time, with the Huawei CFO still facing court proceedings in Canada and potential extradition to the US.

China is deeply unimpressed with this situation with the Chinese ambassador to Canada saying the actions of Canada are an example of ‘Western egotism and white supremacy.’

Since Meng Wanzhou was arrested, 13 Canadian citizens have been detained in China.

So, with the tit-for-tat battle still in full swing, it may be hard to see the Aussie dollar flying up towards 80 US cents any time soon.

Longer-term, with an increasing number of outlets waking up to the prospect of a global recession, there could be significant downside risk in the four – to six-month range.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Markets & Money

