Brazilian Mine Disaster Pushes Higher Grade Iron Ore Up

A deadly disaster at Vale SA’s [NYSE:VALE] Corrego do Feijao mine has impacted iron ore spot prices for higher grades over the past 24 hours.

A dam holding mine waste at the mine collapsed on Friday, burying homes in the town of Brumadinho, as well as impacting mining facilities and causing dozens of deaths.

This is the second major mining disaster in the country since 2015, when the Samarco mine, a joint venture mine operated by BHP Group and Vale SA also had a tailings breach.

At the time it caused significant disruption to iron ore output in the country and there are fears a similar scenario could play out again.

Markets & Money’s Jason Stevenson has put together a list of the top 10 mining stocks on the ASX right now. Get access by downloading our free report here.

Iron ore grade trend reverses

As per Metal Bulletin via Business Insider, benchmark 62% fines jumped a massive 4.7% to $78.18 a tonne, 65% Brazilian iron ore fines rising 2.8% to $91.60 and 58% fines falling 2.9% to $51.83 a tonne.

This marks a reversal of the trend which emerged last week where higher grades where falling and lower grade iron ore was rising.

Earlier, we suggested that this price action was down to a bottle-neck effect created by declining steel margins and Chinese weather patterns.

Now there is concern that iron ore output in Brazil could fall off as the Corrego mine accounts for 1.5% of output for Vale, which is the world’s largest iron ore miner.

One iron ore trader who refused to be identified said, ‘(Samarco) led to a long halt in operations and we don’t know if this one will cause even longer and broader disruption for mining activities at Vale,’ according to Reuters.

Where will iron ore go from here?

The prospect of potential shutdowns at other Vale SA mines in Brazil as safety tests are carried out could cause the current price action to persist.

It could also be to the benefit of a company like Fortescue Metals Group Limited [ASX:FMG], which is a pure play iron ore producer.

At time of writing, Fortescue is already up 5.83%, trading at $5.08 per share.

Recently, demand for higher grade iron ore has been returning as margins at steel mills have risen in recent weeks due to greater steel demand.

Markets & Money suspects that in the mid-term, China may make a move to firm up details about its stimulus plans which could also buoy prices.

As a result, it is possible that benchmark fines may briefly break out of the mid-term band we proposed back in November.

We will be watching the Chinese regulatory environment closely, along with weather patterns and keep you updated.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Markets & Money

PS: Get the names of the best mining stocks on the ASX right now by downloading our free report here.