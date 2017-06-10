Celebrating and Decrying Australia’s Recession-Free Run

16 August 2009. A gunshot reverberates around Berlin’s hallowed Olympic Stadium. The sprinters, having taken their mark, leap from the ground.

Moments later, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt crosses the line in first place. Yet the victory is little more than a sideshow. Bolt has just accomplished what no other man in history has achieved. He’s run 100-metres in 9.58 seconds, a record that stands to this day.

More than any victory or gold medal, it’s the records that we all remember. The incredible feats of strength, speed and skill that elevate man’s accomplishments to new levels. Yet not all records are created equal. Luck plays an important role.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than in Australia’s 26-year recession-free run. More Stephen Bradbury than Usain Bolt, the Aussie economy has had to rely on a string of lucky breaks.

When the global economy expanded in the early to mid-2000s, Australia rode the commodities boom. As the world plunged into recession from 2007–09, we kept riding the wave as others fell by the wayside. Both times, China was the common thread underpinning Australia’s resilience.

But with China and commodities sputtering, our risk of slipping into recession has never been greater. At least that’s how it appears, anyway. Though it may seem that day is fast approaching, as one controversial economist says, we could be waiting for much longer than you think.

Either way, the Aussie economy deserves a big round of applause. Prior to this week, the Netherlands held the record for consecutive quarters without recession. That record fell on Wednesday, with Australia reaching 103 quarters. That equates to 25.75 years. Or an entire generation that doesn’t know what a recession looks like.

It’s an impressive record.

So impressive, in fact, that we can’t even put it down to dodgy accounting. In the past decade, we’ve only had three quarters of declining economic activity. That’s three out of 40. More impressively, there have only been four quarters in which GDP declined since the last recession in 1991 . That’s four out of 103. It’s an astonishing achievement. With this kind of track record, it’s no surprise Australia has the 19th largest economy in the world. Despite having a population of only 24 million.

And yet we still speak of recessions in hushed tones, as if they signal a coming of the end times. Why is that?

We think it’s down to a lack of understanding.

This is especially true in the case of the millions of Australians who’ve never lived through a recession, your editor included. We’ve become afraid because we only ever hear about the negative effects. About people being scared to spend. About rising unemployment. About the stock and property markets crashing.

That’s why policymakers spend so much time cajoling consumer confidence. And why number crunchers slave away at dressing up economic data.

Many still think of economic success in terms of productivity gains. But the game has changed. Bereft of real gains, policymakers are in the business of making people feel wealthier. Only problem is, this can only be done by inflating debt. But the paradox is that making people feel wealthier brings us ever closer to making them materially poorer.

That’s what debt does in the long term. It lays the groundwork for recession, or worse.

What we hear less about are the positive effects that recessions can have. We rarely hear that they are a natural and necessary part of economic lifecycles. That they help remove excesses built up in the economy. That they put a break on inflation. And that they promote shifts in societal attitudes towards money in general.

The word ‘recess’ means to retreat…to take a break…to enjoy some respite. And that’s exactly what the economy needs once in a while — a holiday from growth. But, by the looks of it, Australia has yet to book its flight.

Growth is very much still on the agenda. At 103 quarters without recession, who’s to say 150 quarters isn’t achievable? In fact, the evidence suggests that it might very well be. Household debt to disposable income is as at 189%. That’s dangerously high. But the ratio of housing assets to disposable income is at 910%. What does this mean? Quite simply that, as long as the housing bubble continues to purr along, a recession isn’t likely.

At some point in the future, the east coast housing market will slide. And it will, in all likelihood, bring on a recession. But, as you’ll see here, we could be waiting for a very, very long time.

What happens after that? Well, Australia’s record run will start to look a lot like Lance Armstrong’s… Tarnished, and achieved only through financial doping. Until then, enjoy the show.

