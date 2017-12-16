Cybercrime Becomes Violent as Cryptos Soar

As cryptocurrencies continue their staggering run, and investment gains hit triple figures, people are getting desperate. They’re taking ever more drastic measures to get their hands on this digital goldmine.

Consequently, crypto exchange and wallet hacks are becoming all too common.

Just last month, US $31 million worth of Tether was stolen from a digital vault. And in August, US$72 million worth of bitcoin was stolen from the Bitfinex exchange.

Old-fashioned theft

When considering cybercrime, most people think of this brand of untraceable theft. One that seems to be an unfortunate reality for crypto owners.

But evidently, cryptos can still be stolen the old-fashioned, gun-to-the-head way.

The New York Supreme Court charged a man with kidnapping and armed robbery this month. Louis Meza succeeded in stealing his friend’s digital wallet and transferring US $1.8 million worth of Ether into his own account.

As the digital and physical worlds collide, this kind of crime is likely to rise. When even the most violent thugs can recognise the exponential value these tokens hold, cryptos have well and truly entered the mainstream.

In fact, cybercrime has become so advanced that even if you don’t own any cryptos, you’re still at risk. In a new trend called ‘crypto-jacking’, hackers are uploading code to popular websites that steals your computer’s power to mine cryptocurrency.

If you’ve visited the Subaru website or the UFC streaming site Showtime, you’ve likely been affected.

On top of this, if you’re one of the billion users who visit video-streaming sites like RapidVideo or Openload, you may have unknowingly downloaded a mining program.

So while you stream, your computer has been working hard to mine Monero, earning hackers around $326,000 a month.

All of this is unsurprising, given that bitcoin is grazing the US$18,000 mark. And by the end of 2018, one in three millennials will be invested in a cryptocurrency, according to a study done by London Block Exchange.

Traditional investments like property or resources have clearly lost their allure among young investors. Cryptos are the hot investment of today. And there seems to be no stopping the crypto market’s astonishing growth.

As such, cryptos could potentially be an extremely lucrative investment. But it’s vital that you know how to buy and transfer crypto safely.

Tech expert Sam Volkering teaches you how to do this in his latest research report published in Secret Crypto Network.

Sam believes that cryptos are the last market on Earth with the potential to create life-changing wealth. But only if you play it right. In his report, he reveals which cryptocurrencies you should trust…and which you shouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. Sam also recommends one crypto in particular that he believes could be the one to trump them all in the coming years.

To learn what it is, click here.

Regards,

Katie Johnson,

For Markets & Money