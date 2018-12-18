Dr Doom Issues Stark Warning to All Investors

Gary Hobson is a stockbroker living in Chicago.

Every day, at 6:30am, he gets the Chicago Sun Times delivered to him by (ahem)…a ginger cat.

Yet that’s not the strange part.

The weird part is this: the paper he gets doesn’t have today’s news…but tomorrow’s.

Yes, Hobson can see the future.

For Hobson, the whole thing is a complete mystery. He doesn’t know why he is the only person to get the paper in advance, or how the orange cat fits into it.

But, with the paper’s knowledge, Hobson goes on a quest to prevent tomorrow’s tragedies before they happen.

That’s the premise of Early Edition, a TV serial from the 90s.

Haven’t you ever wished that, much like Hobson, you could somehow see what the future looks like? To see what’s coming tomorrow?

We certainly feel like that. That way we could see how this massive central bank monetary experiment ends.

As we wrote yesterday, the US Fed is between a rock and a hard place. They need to raise rates to normalise the economy, but in doing so, they risk triggering the same recession they are trying to avoid.

Markets are expecting the Fed to raise rates this week, but, with so much turmoil the Fed may waver.

We have had a decade of low interest rates and money printing from the major central banks. This has pushed debt and asset prices higher, much higher than in 2008.

That’s why, when we look to the future, we see a big crisis coming, one much bigger than 2008.

How could it play out?

Unfortunately, we can’t see the future. We can only venture to guess.

But one way we see it turning out is that all that money printing creates huge inflation, which pushes the US Fed to raise interest rates even faster than expected.

But what if we see the opposite?

This is something we heard from Dr Marc Faber, or Dr Doom, during an interview with our colleagues at Equimaster in India.

If you are not familiar with Dr Faber, he is the author of The Gloom, Boom & Doom report. You may also remember him as one of our keynote speakers from Port Phillip Publishing’s Paradox of Prosperity conference earlier this year.

This is what he said:

‘What many people missed and misunderstood in the early 1980s we had a major turning point. We went from consumer price inflation to asset inflation. ‘The first to rally were bonds after September 81. The second were stocks, August 82, and then real estate prices went up, art prices went up and so forth. But real assets underperformed financial assets. ‘Now you look back at the period, 81, that is now more than 30 years ago. 2017-2018 we had in the world some consumer price inflation, especially in services, like insurance, but the big inflation was in assets. Asset prices kept on going up, and each time they came down there were more monetary injections by central banks.’

Yet now central banks are ending stimulus as they try to normalise the economy. The US Fed is increasing rates and decreasing their balance sheet, the European Central Bank has ended quantitative easing.

What could happen? As he continued (emphasis mine):

‘I think the world is conditioned that this asset inflation will continue. But I think there is a probability — that is very high — that the way consumer price inflation peaked out, in 1980, we may have a peak now in asset inflation. And it is conceivable to me that, for a very long time, like the Japanese market after 89 that peaked out at close to 40,000 and we are now at around 22,000, you know this is almost 30 years that for a long time stocks will not go up. ‘That is a possibility, and that also real estate will not be a very good investment […]. These are things that I think when you ask me if you ask me at the future what do you see. I think there is a real danger that this colossal asset inflation we have that created a lot of wealth inequality, that this is coming to an end.’

And one way we could look at this future is through Japan.

You see, the Fed is not the first to lower interest rates close to zero. As you can see below, the Bank of Japan lowered their interest rates to record lows in the 1990s, and, since then they have had trouble getting inflation back to normal.

Japan is also known as the country of the lost decades.

Back in the 1980s Japan went through an asset price boom. A crash followed, and then came years of deflation, that is, lower prices.

While they managed to keep unemployment relatively low, wage growth remained flat…and so did growth.

Japan could be giving us a glimpse at our economic future.

A decade of cheap debt and easy credit have fuelled asset inflation. But, what if there is no more asset inflation? What if you don’t see stocks or real estate go up in the long run again for decades?

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money