Dragon Mining Share Price Rises Due to Strong Mining Results

Today Dragon Mining Limited [ASX:DRA] experienced a 19.82% growth in share value, due to their recent successful drilling activities.

Dragon has seen outstanding results from their various forms of project development over the last six months.

They have recently released results from their underground diamond core drilling campaigns that were carried out in southern Finland. These campaigns have fleshed out some new prospects for the Sarvisuo West area.

Campaign results have been described as encouraging for Dragon Mining

Dragon hasn’t wasted any time capitalising from its mining potential.

An 80-metre extension was recently added to Sarvisuo West and its primary targets throughout the project itself.

This has contributed to Dragon increasing its mining productivity rates throughout the sector, while enabling further results from the campaign to push through new levels.

Dragon has plans for more developments for its Sarvisuo West mine.

In their ASX announcement, Dragon Mining reported:

‘The Company has now moved the underground drilling rig to the upper Sarvisuo area, where a twenty-four-hole underground diamond core program from drill stations located at the 150m and 130m levels has commenced.

‘This program will look to improve the definition of known lodes in this area, primarily focussing on a panel between the 80m and 110m level at Sarvisuo in readiness for mining, as well as evaluating the extensions of Sarvisuo West lodes below the 150m level.’

Dragon Mining is continuing to develop gold and diamond projects across its divisions.

The Kaapelinkulma Gold Project has been deemed as an advanced gold project and is located 65 kilometres from the Vammala Plant.

What this can lead to

With organic gold deposits spread across the Migmatite Belt, Dragon Mining now has the means to further profit from the mining boom.

Dragon Mining will continue developing the Vammala Plant, Jokisivu Gold Mine, Kaapelinkulma Gold Project and the Orivesi Gold Mine.

These developments could help maintain this positive growth for the company.

