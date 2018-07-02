Escalations in America

The markets keep reacting to the escalations in trade tensions.

People keep reacting to the no-tolerance policies on immigration, separating children from their parents. Though this policy was finally reversed by Trump, there are still many issues…

Our politics are so charged with ideological differences that there’s no focus on the facts.

That’s where we can shed some light.

The so-called ‘flood’ of illegal (and legal) immigrants is long over. Immigration into the US first peaked in 1991, and again in 2000.

It’s been falling sharply since.

And the US illegal immigrant population peaked in 2007, but has declined 4%…more are leaving than entering.

So, where’s the flood?

Arrests at the border are down to 21,000 in 2017 compared to 134,000 in 2000.

Yes, there are unfair tariffs and trade agreements that counter US interests.

But they are something different, and need to be solved individually based on the facts.

The 10% tariff against autos in Europe also protects American automakers from the Japanese who have a substantial production there for European markets. Germans largely export luxury cars where there is little competition from the US automakers, except ‘style-dated’ Cadillacs.

Do you think that will stop the status-conscious rich?

China has the worst imbalance of exports to the US versus US exports to them. But Americans should realise that stopping the trend will cause higher prices to everyday Americans at stores like Wal-Mart.

Financial expert Vern Gowdie explores why a credit collapse could occur in 2018, and how you can protect your assets. Click here for free action plan.

I’d rather hear a lot more facts and realistic policy solutions rather than heated rhetoric and ideology.

And I’ve got more to say in today’s video. Click the video below to watch.

Regards,

Harry Dent,

Editor, Harry Dent Daily