The economy has been over-stimulated for too long!
And now Trump is issuing more tax cuts. This does nothing except delay the inevitable meltdown that helps to clean out and reset the economy.
Every bubble must burst. It destroys money and causes businesses and investors to suffer. But this is a natural process of just about every aspect of life. It’s a way to keep balanced. When we run ourselves ragged, we get sick, then get better.
With Trump’s tax cuts, it isn’t going to keep the boat afloat. Rather it merely slows the sinking process.
But we’ll see the damage of this patchwork job done to the economy sooner rather than later.
You can hear more what I have to say about this in today’s video. Watch it now.
Harry Dent,
Editor, Harry Dent Daily