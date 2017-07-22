Glimpsing the Future of Technology

We’d just seen the future.

We couldn’t quite believe what we saw. Or what we experienced for that matter.

Marooned at sea, all we could see was miles of empty ocean around us.

Then, all of a sudden, far off in the distance, something caught our eye. Gulp…

Moments later, hurtling towards us at a hundred miles an hour was a great white shark. We froze up. It was exhilarating. And equally frightening.

If you’ve never put on a virtual reality headset in your life, you won’t fully appreciate the oddity of that sensation. That moment when you understand your experience isn’t real…but your brain objects.

Then again, it’s not an entirely foreign concept. You experience something similar every night when you go to sleep. Dreams not only appear real, but they can elicit both physical and emotional responses in your waking state. Viewing through a first-person perspective, the brain struggles to discriminate the real from the imaginary.

We bring up virtual reality for a reason. It’s one of the best examples of technology introduced far ahead of its time. In fact, some 30 years after making its debut, it’s still far from reaching critical mass. Despite that, the future for VR today looks better than ever. Not just for gaming, but for virtual tourism and education as well.

Yet why did it take so long? Why is it that some products find instant success, while others flounder for decades, or become obsolete?

There are a number of reasons to explain this. Be it lacklustre technology. High cost of production. A lack of consumer familiarity. A target base without spending power. Or even just a lack of practical everyday uses.

These are all problems newer technologies need to overcome if they want to become tomorrow’s smartphone.

One heavily-publicised piece of tech that’s struggled to overcome these hurdles is 3D printing.

Like VR, the initial hype surrounding 3D printing has waned. But, unlike VR, we may not have to wait 30 years to see it fulfil its potential. Changes are afoot. And, most exciting of all, Aussie researchers are leading the charge in this space.

3D printing’s big breakthrough?

This week saw the fledgling 3D printing industry take a big step in the right direction. The ABC reports:

‘A new type of 3D printer developed in Darwin that is faster and cheaper than any existing metal 3D printing technology could revolutionise manufacturing in Australia, the NT Government says. ‘A $400,000 Government grant has allowed Charles Darwin University to acquire the LightSpEE3D [developed by Victoria-based Spee3d] printer where new applications for the technology will be researched.’

Spee3d claims LightSpEE3D is the first of its kind in the world. And it’s not exaggerating. The results so far have been stellar.

In fact, Spee3d was able to bring down the print time of an automotive part to 20 minutes, down from an estimated 100 to 200 hours. What’s more, the cost of printing the part plummeted from US$5,000 to US$30 !

How’s that for productivity gains?

The printer is set to make its way to Charles Darwin University later this year. Scientists and Spee3d engineers will collaborate in developing different applications for LightSpEE3D. The hope is to make it accessible to new industries, in addition to bringing back big-scale manufacturing to Australia.

As it is, 3D printing still has many obstacles to overcome to reach critical mass. But if LightSPEE3D delivers on its promise, we see that changing very quickly. We can’t wait to see what they come up with.

From gold bullion to virtual gold

The best thing about mainstream adoption of new technologies is that it opens doors to previously unimagined developments.

Desktop computers, for instance, have been part of the mainstream for decades. Across the developed world, you’ll struggle to find a home without one.

But, without computers, there’d be no need for processing units or graphics cards. The NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] success story wouldn’t exist.

And without the likes of NVIDIA pushing the limits of graphical fidelity, where would the cryptocurrency market be today? After all, mining coins takes a special kind of computing muscle, which is heavily reliant on powerful graphics cards.

Moreover, without graphics cards, the insane triple, quadruple, and even quintuple-digit gains we’re seeing in the crypto space would be lost to investors.

Those who worked on the original computer likely never imagined their tech birthing an entirely new asset class in such a short space of time. But that’s what technology does. It opens doors to imagination.

We can only sit and wonder at the kind of ground-breaking shifts 3D printing will usher in.

