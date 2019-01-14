Government Dependence or Independence?

A picture paints a thousand words…

This rather depressing picture, on the steady increase in public social spending (health, welfare, family benefits, public housing), tells you all you need to know about what governments have in store for future taxpayers..

Little by little, more of your earnings, savings and investments are going to be seized to feed this growing monster.



Source: Our World in Data [Click to open in a new window]

Bill Shorten and Chris Bowen are telling us how they intend to expand their party’s socialist agenda…increase the highest tax rate, abolish negative gearing, increase the capital gains tax, continue tinkering with superannuation concessions, the ATO to retain excess franking credits.

Is there any talk about lowering public social spending?

You have to be kidding.

There’s no way any politician is going to be able (or want) to unwind nearly six decades of conditioning.

Generations are hooked on Government handouts.

Remember the public backlash over Tony Abbott’s proposed GP co-payment of $7?

Here’s a quick reminder (emphasis is mine)…

’The Abbott government’s GP co-payment has been killed off for good with Heath Minister Sussan Ley telling Coalition MPs “we are not pursuing it at all”. Prime Minister Tony Abbott has made several attempts to wind back the widely loathed $7 fee – first announced in the 2014 May budget – in an attempt to mollify public concern.’

Sydney Morning Herald 3 March 2015

If paying $7 to go to the doctor was ‘widely loathed’, what hope do we have of voluntarily undertaking serious reform?

Voluntarily, the chances are ‘Buckley’s and none’.

Involuntarily (due to market pressures) the chances might be a little higher. But that’s a little way down the track…there’ll be a lot of money printing done before the obvious solution — weaning people off government transfer payments — is finally resorted to.

The coming credit crisis — I think — is going to see Governments hand out more money.

Rising unemployment. Lost retirement savings. Increased levels of personal and business bankruptcies.

All these negative factors will create highly charged emotional responses…played out for all the world to see on social media.

The public pressure on Governments to do something — anything — will be too great to resist.

The last great credit crisis — no, not the one in 2008 — was in the 1930s. That was an entirely different generation with an entirely different mindset.

Our forefathers were far more independent and resilient. Government handouts were virtually non-existent and there were no pouted poses to be posted to publicise your plight. They just ‘sucked it up’, accepted their lot, and made the best of a bad situation.

Not going to happen next time around. The cry will go up for ‘Government to do something’.

And believe me, they will do something. But as we know, a Government Solution is just another (bigger) problem in the making…one that requires an even bigger (more ridiculous) ‘solution’.

Doing nothing is not in their DNA, and thanks to central banks, they have the printing presses to finance the most fanciful of social engineering programmes.

Who wrote this and when?

‘The welfare state is nothing more than a mechanism by which governments confiscate the wealth of the productive members of a society.’

Never a truer word was written by…Alan Greenspan in 1966.

Oh, the irony.

Welfare payments are a wealth transfer mechanism…taking from the productive to give to the unproductive.

That sounds harsh in this new age ‘touchy feely, every kid gets a prize’ world we live in…but it’s the brutal, ugly truth.

In addition to the money being doled on social spending, there’s the cost of the bureaucracy to administer the payments. Paying for past and present government vote buying initiatives is a very costly business.

The tighter the definition of who qualifies as a worthy and genuine recipient of taxpayer money, the better our society will be in the long run.

Productivity will be encouraged. People will become more self-sufficient and less reliant on government. More money in taxpayers’ hands and less in government coffers, will result in a better allocation of resources. We’ll have less bureaucracy.

All positives for a stronger economy…except if you’re in the political class and the grafting industries that have profited greatly from being on this wealth-transfer gravy train.

What a different world it might have been if Greenspan had maintained his principles…then again, if he had, he most probably would not have been appointed Chairman of the US Federal Reserve in 1987.

Greenspan’s long tenure as Fed chair shows he learned how to play the political game better than anyone. It was Greenspan who entrenched the Fed’s interventionist culture…openly supporting asset prices by making credit freely available. The Fed’s policies — indirectly — provided Government with the tax revenues to continually expand welfare programmes.

Greenspan’s transformation is why the ballooning welfare problem will not be addressed voluntarily. Anyone who endorses the Greenspan view of 1966, cannot survive in politics…the system will grind them into dust. There are just too many vested interests.

The weight of promised entitlements

What cannot be achieved voluntarily, is therefore destined to be done involuntarily. In due course, the system will collapse under its own weight of promised entitlements.

However, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. Old habits die hard.

When the next Great Depression hits, the RBA will print money to finance a (probable) Labor Government’s hare-brained stimulus schemes…and even more handouts.

Be prepared for Government to turn over every rock looking for a tax dollar to fund even more promises.

But there’s only so much blood you can extract before the patient become anaemic.

That’s when welfare cuts will be made.

For those entering retirement expecting an indexed age pension in the years to come, you should think again. Paying people an increased amount each year for 30 years or more is not sustainable.

My suggestion is to look at building resilience into your retirement plan. Cash up. Wait for the market to suffer its inevitable (and very painful) correction. Buy well and build your wealth to improve your financial independence.

The less dependence you have on the system, the greater the freedom you’ll have in the longer term.

Regards,

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter