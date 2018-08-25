How You Could Collect Profits 7,000 Years in the Making

Many, many years ago — 7,000 to be exact — a man stumbled across a jar.

It was tightly sealed, appeared to have been left alone for some time, and contained a mixture of fruit which had broken down into a liquid substance.

For whatever reason, while standing alone in that room, the man felt compelled to act. He lifted the jar to his lips and took a sip of the warm, bubbling contents, blissfully ignorant of what would come next.

When the liquid hit his tongue, the taste was nothing short of explosive. It was something new and strange. Smooth yet harsh, sweet yet bitter. It warmed his mouth and flushed his cheeks, enticing him to drink the entire jar.

We can all guess what happened next.

Within a few minutes, his worries melted to the floor. He succumbed to uncontrollable laughter, and was rushed with a feeling of power and confidence like never before. Everything was light and airy and sweet — even his body took on a different weight.

After consuming this drink, life was simple, existence was pure. It was as if joy was the natural state of things, and any fear was far, far away.

That was, until the next day.

From kimchi to chocolate

The tale above isn’t historically accurate. But considering several archaeologists have uncovered jars containing the remnants of wine dating back 7,000 years, it’s possible that a similar scenario took place.

Like the first hangover, fermentation was likely discovered by accident. We found that if you sealed up certain foods and left them alone for a period of time, incredible things happened. Beer, wine, chocolate, cheese, kimchi and yoghurt are all the product of stumbling across an unexpected bacterial reaction.

Then with trial, error and diligent observation, different cultures were able to cultivate preserved and fermented goods with sophisticated flavours. And as we perfected the methods of production, these items eventually became the cornerstone of modern society and agriculture.

It’s hard to imagine our lives without fermentation. You have 5,000 BC Iraq to thank for your Friday night Carlton Draught. And while your Penfolds seems like a pretty standard item now, it’s nice to remember that it came from very humble beginnings in 4,100 BC Armenia.

While the development of food preservation started out slow, the leaps we have made have allowed us to enjoy a range of products that our ancestors would have killed for.

Having moved far beyond decomposing fruit in a jar, we now have the wonders of refrigeration and freezing.

These methods have allowed us to store food for months or even years at a time, and transport fresh produce overseas. They have widened the scope for what food can be accessed around the globe.

But with more and more consumers demanding the freshest, most organic foods available, food preservation is undergoing yet another shift. Freezing just doesn’t cut it anymore. We want it freshly picked and caught, and delivered straight to our door.

As health and animal welfare become top concerns for consumers around the globe, the demand for these ‘clean and green’ products has skyrocketed.

Worldwide, the organics market was worth $81.6 billion in 2015, which is a fourfold increase from 2000. According to IBISWorld, Australia’s demand for organic products is also growing exponentially, and will be worth $1.2 billion by 2022.

According to IBISWorld analyst Nick Tarrant, ‘the demand is coming from high income consumers that have the extra money to afford the premium prices for organic produce.’

These middle class consumers are willing to pay top dollar for premium produce. Whether that be fresh meat and seafood, skincare or fresh fruit and vegetables. And nowhere it this more true, or growing faster, than in China.

The dilemma producers often face is how to transport product while retaining its freshness. Say you want to send freshly caught Tasmanian fish to China, what are your options?

Currently, we freeze it or use chemical preservatives. Both of which reduce the quality of the fish.

Fortunately, an Australian company has innovated a solution to address this very problem.

Not only do they have their own brand of high quality, uniquely Australian fish, but they have invented a new kind of food preservation that retains the sea-fresh taste sought after by the world’s top restaurants.

Ryan Dinse covers this company in detail in his new investor report, ‘Pink Gold’. After extensive research and careful timing, he has selected three pink gold stocks which are set to soar off Chinese consumers’ new obsession with ‘clean and green’ Australian products. Including the company mentioned above.

Ryan believes that if you get in early on this new trend, you could reap incredible rewards. So to read his new report ASAP, go here.

Until next week,

Katie Johnson,

Editor, Markets & Money