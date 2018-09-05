How You Could Profit from Australia’s Energy Crisis

Would you rather buy after an asset has already produced 10 years of gains, or after a 10-year bear market where signs indicate the worst is over?

Viewed as a hypothetical, most rational investors would pick the latter. That’s because rational investors base their decisions on probabilities. That is, the probability of future loss is greater buying into an ageing bull market than it is buying in at the end of a bear market.

Yet in practice, it just doesn’t work like this. That’s because we’re emotional, not rational creatures. Buying an asset that has been in the doldrums for 10 years is an emotionally difficult thing to do. We don’t like to separate ourselves from the crowd.

Yet this is exactly what you may need to do if you potentially want to generate market beating gains. The crowd is the market. If you want to do better than the market, you have to think independently and look for opportunities where the market isn’t looking.

An Energy Source Neglected for Years

That’s what my just published special report is about. The world needs this energy source. Yet is has been neglected by investors for years. And for good reason too. The market has been in a state of oversupply.

But that is starting to change. All the signs are there. The classic one is prices below the marginal cost of production. This leads to production cuts and a big drop in future supply.

As happens in the commodity cycle time and time again, this reduction in supply sets the stage for higher prices down the track. It’s just how the commodity sector works.

Due to the special nature of this particular commodity, it operates in a different cycle to that of other commodities, like oil. And as I said, I believe the cycle is starting to turn after a long bear market. Click here to find out more, including ways to potentially profit from the shift.

Staying with energy, it clearly remains a hot political issue. The Australian reports that a dramatic increase in renewable generation could have dire consequences:

‘Electricity bills will soar and gas and coal-fired power stations will close if the share of wind and solar generation increases dramat­ically, engineers have warned after analysing the nation’s ­energy supply. ‘The analysis casts doubt on Labor’s claim that a 50 per cent renewable energy target — the centrepiece of the opposition’s climate change policy — would reduce electricity prices. ‘It found bills were likely to soar 84 per cent, or about $1400 a year, for the typical household, if wind and solar power supplied 55 per cent of the national electricity market. ‘The analysis by a group of veteran engineers — written and funded by five mechanical, chemical, electrical and nuclear engineers, with decades of experience in the power industry — was sent to premiers, federal cabinet ministers and shadow cabinet late last month.’

You shouldn’t be surprised to see The Australian highlighting findings like this. As a publication, it is a climate change sceptic. But the reality is that renewable energy is more expensive than coal, a commodity in which we have a natural abundance.

That doesn’t mean we should neglect the push to increase our use of renewable energy. But we shouldn’t do so to the point where it increases the financial burden on households too rapidly.

Australia is Facing an Energy Crisis

On the other hand, the Australian Financial Review, citing a letter from IBIS World founder Phil Ruthven, explains that energy costs rank 12th in a list of household expenses, sitting behind takeaway food and eating out expenses.

The implication is, ‘what are we whingeing about?’

The author should know that it’s the rate of change that is important, rather than the overall price level. That’s what’s making power bills a political issue. It’s not the absolute level, it’s the rate of change.

And then there is this, also from the Financial Review:

‘Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher will on Wednesday launch a strongly worded attack on political parties on both sides of the divide that are embracing policies of price controls, export curbs and even forced asset sales in the case of the Coalition government. ‘“Company CEOs, regularly summoned to Canberra, have become the punching bags of politicians seeking votes from consumers annoyed by rising energy prices,” Mr Gallagher will tell a conference in Darwin. ‘“My concern as the CEO of a major – and proudly – Australian corporation is that, as we get closer to a federal election, the two major political parties will try to outdo each other with populist interventions that pay no regard to Australia’s reputation for stability.” ‘Mr Gallagher’s worries over rising sovereign risk in Australia come after the ALP said earlier this week a federal Labor government would slap a permanent trigger for curbing LNG exports that would be pulled when east coast prices are “too high”.’

There you go. Everyone is out to protect their own interests in an increasingly fraught situation. The politicians will point the finger at each other and the companies involved, and the companies will point the finger at the politicians. Same as it always is, really.

And, literally and figuratively, we’ll be lumped with the bill.

What hasn’t been discussed too much is that for years Australia has enjoyed relatively cheap energy. But thanks to the LNG export terminals in Gladstone taking gas out of the east coast market, prices are now converging with Asian energy prices.

Combine that with confused and ineffective political and regulatory action, and you end up with higher prices.

Is there a solution? Not really. There are already too many cooks in the kitchen. But if you want to potentially ‘hedge’ some of this hip pocket pain, check out my report on a forgotten (and potentially lucrative) energy source.

