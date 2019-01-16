Impression Healthcare Share Price Shoots Up 9.52% on Pot License

The Impression Healthcare Limited [ASX:IHL] share price has rocketed up 9.52% this morning, hitting a price of $0.023. Shares are currently paying $0.023.

IHL is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-fit mouth guards that are sold through its online shop. IHL also treats customers for bruxism, snoring, mild to moderate sleep apnoea and teeth discolouration with custom-fitted oral devices.

Impression Healthcare’s commitment to disruption

Impression Healthcare announced this morning it had received licences from the Department of Health Victoria to sell or supply scheduled cannabinoid substances.

These licenses are said to include: Cannabis, Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and dronabinol.

These new licenses will allow IHL to sell cannabis-based medicines throughout Australia, as well as import and export cannabinoid medicine in and out of the country.

While the move may seem strange to some, IHL have made their cannabis intentions clear. The oral care company rounded out last year by securing several cannabinoid suppliers.

Today’s licencing announcement further cements the company’s position in the emergent cannabis field.

IHL CEO Joel Latham highlighted that the newly acquired licenses allow the company to peruse a broader range of opportunities and continue its commitment to disrupt the current healthcare sector.

How disruptive is cannabis in Australia?

Recent estimates suggest Australia’s medical cannabis industry is worth about $18 million, although some tip it to be worth billions within the next decade.

However, about seven people a day are approved for medical cannabis therapies, with the Therapeutic Good Administration approving 469 applications for the drug under the Special Access Scheme between August and September 2018. Up from just 97 between January and February of the same year.

Access to medical cannabis isn’t easy, with most patients having to jump through hoops and wait for long periods before gaining approval.

And that’s just for those who qualify for cannabis use. Most states across Australia still have a strong say on who qualifies for medical cannabis – prescription is usually given to those with chronic conditions.

According to Medifarm director Adam Benjamin, estimates from the federal government put the number of patients waiting for medical cannabis prescriptions at 100,000.

For IHL, getting in early is likely a key component of their diversification plan. Australia still needs to fill a gap when it comes to medical cannabis distributors, a gap IHL is posturing to fill.

While the Australian medical cannabis market is in its infancy, markets in Canada and the US paint a tantalising picture of just how big the market could be.

