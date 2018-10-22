Kooky Real Estate Prices in Leading Global Cities

£593,369 — the average price of a house in London in January! (That’s about AU$1.09 million.)

US$1 million plus — what 400 square foot condos go for in Vancouver!

US$1.5 million — the cost of a median house in San Francisco!

US$20 million — for a 2,000-square foot penthouse condo with a view of Central Park!

Who the hell can afford prices like these?

And the situation isn’t much improved in the less glitzy suburbs. Home prices have increased twice as fast as income growth.

It can’t, and won’t, go on like this for much longer.

In my five-city tour in Australia in February, I kept asking the audiences: Why do you think super-high real estate prices are good for your economy? After all, it raises the costs of office space and salaries for businesses. It forces households to spend more of their incomes on mortgages and rents, leaving less for everything else.

In a recent poll, 49% of adults said they would never be able to afford a home in Australia.

How can that be a good thing?!

Ageing baby boomers are sitting on their real estate to milk every last drop of price appreciation out of it that they can (keeping inventory off the market in the process). And millennials can’t afford to buy what homes are available.

Who is more important to our future? Rising workers or retiring and dying people?

Here’s how kooky it’s gotten out there…

There are 66 square foot ‘closet’ condos — I’m talking starter homes — in cities like Hong Kong and Shenzhen in China. That’s basically a bed and a toilet…or a prison cell!

Is Hong Kong so great it’s worth living in that small a space?

I was there earlier this year and I say NO!

A few years ago, I was in Vancouver — my favourite city in North America. It’s also the favourite city for the affluent Chinese who are busy laundering their money out of China into major English-speaking cities around the world.

Not long ago, the trend was to pay $1 million for a 400 square foot condo. That’s got to be $1.2 million plus by now. That means an everyday young person or couple must pay $3,000 per square foot to get a small studio with only enough room for a fold down bed!

Is Vancouver that great?!

Luxury condos in Manhattan now typically cost $3,000 to $4,000 a square foot.

While hunkering down after Hurricane Maria, we saw a 560-square foot apartment that was renting for $4,000!

That’s smaller than a comfortable two car garage.

In fact, that’s less than half a volleyball court!

And people are paying $4,000 a month to rent that!

That’s insane!

When does this housing bubble end?

Then there’s San Francisco, home to the biggest real estate bubble in the US thanks to foreign buyers and Silicon Valley. There the median house is going for $1.5 million. The median 2-bedroom apartment costs $3,040 per square foot.

Mark my words: something’s got to give.

And it may already have started…

Prices are slowing or backing off on the high end. Hot markets have gone from $10 million plus to $5 million plus. Manhattan condo sales have plummeted to a six-year low. The biggest drops are in the high-end townhouses that foreign buyers most prefer.

The number of landlords offering incentives on leases rose from 25% in August 2017 to 50% in December as the number of new leases dropped from 7,500 to 4,200.

In January, house prices in London fell 2.6% year-over-year, while the posh, centrally-located Wandsworth borough fell 14.9%. That’s the fastest rate of decline since the financial crisis.

And in the fourth quarter of 2017, San Francisco lost more people than any city in America.

49% said they could consider moving out of that $1.5 million median home. It would take a $303,000 annual income with a $300,000 (20%) down payment to afford that.

How many people have that kind of income, even in high-income San Francisco?

Only 12% of residents can now afford that.

When does the bubble end? When only 1% can afford the median home?

This is nuts and simply not sustainable. And the cracks are starting to show in the high end of most major markets.

The next real estate crash will be the opposite of the last one, where it started at the low-end with subprime defaults. This one will start on the super overvalued high-end and work its way down to Homer Simpson.

Regards,

Harry Dent,

Editor, Harry Dent Daily