At time of writing, the share price of Navitas Limited [ASX:NVT] is trading at $5.55, making a 65 cent increase from yesterday’s trading price, or a 13.26% climb.

The spike is likely due to a new announcement released on the ASX early this morning, which revealed a revised indicative proposal from private equity firm BGH — a consortium of the company’s founder, Rod Jones.

Navitas, a Perth-based adult education company which teaches English to migrants, wish to unanimously recommend this latest offer to shareholders, having rejected two previous offers made in October and November last year.

Conditions of the revised proposal

This new proposal values Navitas’ shares at $5.825 apiece. This is 18.9% greater than the company’s last close, and 32.5 cents higher than the previous $5.50 per share bid.

In the ASX announcement, the company stated that this non-binding proposal ‘is consistent with the Board’s continued focus on maximising value for all Navitas shareholders and its role in ensuring that Navitas’ strong relationships with its university partners are maintained, and its commitment to its students is not compromised, throughout’.

The statement continued by saying the revised proposal provides ‘the opportunity for shareholders to realise certain value for their investment’.

Navitas rejected earlier offers on the basis that they undervalued the company’s own projected potential. They have a fiscal 2021 earnings target of $200 million and a $250 million earnings target for 2023.

However, this recent all-cash offer looks appealing to Navitas’ board and they seek to unanimously recommend it to shareholders considering BGH Consortium’s ‘preparedness to lift certain contractual restrictions…that would otherwise prevent those Navitas shareholders from supporting any Superior Proposal that may emerge’.

Navitas has granted a month-long period of due diligence ending 18 February to BGH consortium, who have indicated that this proposal ‘represents its best and final offer in the absence of Navitas receiving a superior offer or proposal’.

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on the proposal later in the year.

The future for Navitas

Outside Australia, Navitas has recruitment and marketing connections in many parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

However, despite its diverse reach, Navitas had its first annual loss in August 2018. Analysts resigned it to the global political tensions at the time which were causing immigration crackdowns, thus weighing on enrolments.

Considering such issues are yet to — and may never will be — entirely resolved, this latest offer adds appeal to Navitas, as reflected in their share price. But anything can happen between now and the voting period, and we cannot determine the true outcome of this offer if it is accepted.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

