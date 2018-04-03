Sun, Nature, Resurrection and the X-Axis

I trust you had a relaxing and restful long weekend.

Did you notice in passing any remarks that Easter seemed to come early this year?

I heard it anyway, on more than one occasion from family and friends.

The celebration of Easter is curious. The way the date moves around.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday are holy days in the Christian faith. They mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

And whilst that is so, the moveable dates also point to a hidden meaning. A reading different to the one commonly accepted.

Here’s why Easter can fall anywhere between 22 March and 25 April.

And remember, what follows is from a northern hemisphere perspective. It’s where these insights originally came from.

Around 21 March the sun enters into Aries. That marks the equinox. The time when the amount of daylight finally starts to exceed the time of darkness. It marks the strengthening of the sun and the blossoming of spring.

So, along with remembering the historical ‘crucifixion’, there is at the same time the annual ‘crossification’ of the sun through the equator. After this crossing, the ancients saw the sun as ‘resurrected’.

And whilst the sun in Aries marks the renewal of life, the moon, in its monthly orbit around the earth, will become full sometime between 21 March and 25 April.

That’s why Easter Sunday will fall anywhere between these dates. Easter Sunday is always celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon in Aries.

As for the significance of the full moon after the equinox?

Not sure, maybe it underscores the theme of rebirth and the fertility of spring.

Though still full of mystery, the moon’s role in fertility is generally accepted. In the natural world, it’s observed how different species of coral spawn all at once during a full moon.

If you look up synonyms for the word resurrection, you’ll find words like renewal, rebirth, revival, rejuvenation or awakening.

Soon after the spring equinox, all of nature begins to reawaken. This resurrection from the long winter sleep is directly related to this crossing of the sun with the equator. Once more the sun is seen as reborn in strength.

So called ancient cultures knew the importance of these seasonal dates. For them it marked the death of the old year, and the beginning or resurrecting of the new year.

Easter traces back to pagan times

Coincidently, Easter holiday traditions and activities can be traced back to pagan times. The ancients revered this life-renewing time of the year, when winter had passed and the sun was born again.

Further coincidence can be found in the word ‘Easter’ itself. It sounds very similar to the Pagan god named Eastre or Eostre. She was the Great Mother Goddess of the Saxon people in Northern Europe. Her name was derived from the ancient word for spring, ‘Eastre’.

Aside from Easter, the scriptures also point to a wider meaning in the historical birth of Jesus.

From July onwards, as seen from the northern latitudes, the sun gradually falls southward.

Should the sun continue in its southward path all nature would eventually die.

As the days grow shorter in the period leading up to the winter solstice around 22 December, the sun appears to stop moving south and stays still for three days on 22, 23 and 24 of December.

The word ‘solstice’ is derived from the Latin word ‘solstitium’, ‘sol’ meaning sun and ‘stitium’ meaning stoppage.

On 25 December the ancients observed the sun, born again, begin its journey northward once more. Bringing forth the prospect of birth and new life.

The scriptures point to the importance of being aware of these key dates, a knowledge mostly lost these days.

How do ancients and scriptures relate to the stock market?

But how to use this knowledge, in your everyday life?

Stay with me on this.

When you bring up a company stock chart, you’ll find it has two axes.

The Y-axis and the X-axis.

And everyone without exception does the same thing. They spend all their time studying the Y-axis. In other words, they study the price, that’s all everyone does.

Well, I invite you to spend the same amount of time studying the X-axis. That’s how you can use this knowledge of the ancients and the scriptures.

No doubt about it, the stock market can be a tough game at times.

But, when a few things line up for you, this knowledge will allow you to sell the top. It’s nice when you can do that. Very nice.

