The Company Seeking an End to Cancer

‘The Radium Girls’ sounds like the name of some kind of cutting edge, pop-punk girl band. Something you might associate with the fun loving, poofy-haired era of the 60s.

But far from being a symbol of modern music, the radium girls actually represent one of the most grotesque medical catastrophes of the last century.

Back in 1917, at the inception of the First World War, both industry and science were booming.

A new element, radium, had been discovered by Marie Curie two decades prior — an iridescent silvery substance that stirred her with ‘ever-new emotion and enchantment’. And despite the fact that it severely burned her fingers, took her eyesight and eventually caused her death in 1934, its potential to be used in both science and industrial manufacturing was cause for great excitement in the US.

Factories like the United States Radium Corporation (USRC) were popping up all over the country in a concerted effort to aid the soldiers. Radium was being used to paint military dials and glow-in-the-dark watches on a mass scale. And women were being employed as dial painters in droves, as their ‘small, nimble fingers’ were perfect for the job.

Women painting luminous dials in 1932. Source: The Spectator [Click to open in a new window]

For a factory job, the pay was three times more than average. Putting the women who worked there in the top 5% of female earners nationally, and providing an unprecedented level of financial freedom.

Not too much was known about radium at the time. So the glowing element was more of a novelty than anything. The factory workers would paint it onto their teeth, to give themselves a dazzling smile. Or wear their best dresses to work so they would glimmer on the dance floor.

Far from anticipating the danger of being exposed to the element, a majority of people were convinced of its benefit. It was a common misconception that consuming minute amounts of radium was good for your health. While large quantities of radium were trialled in the battle against cancer, due to its capacity to destroy human tissue.

As such, dial painters were comfortable ingesting a small quantity of the paint, using the ‘lip-pointing’ routine to sharpen the brush as they had been instructed.

But not too long after beginning work at the factory, the effects of the poison began to manifest.

In 1922, employee Mollie Maggia began to complain of tooth pain. As time passed, her teeth fell out one by one, and in their place, excruciatingly painful ulcers grew.

Soon after, her bones caved in — leaving her unable to walk. Her jaw fell apart and tumours began to sprout all over her body. After the disease ate itself through her jugular vein, causing her to violently haemorrhage, she died choking on her own blood at the young age of 24.

This was a fate that would consume a number of ‘radium girls’ across the US, who despite winning a historic court case against the company in 1939, eventually all succumbed to horrific deaths at the merciless hands of cancer.

Have we really come that far?

The radium girls — who are still (literally) glowing in their graves — are an important reminder of the tragic consequences of medical ignorance. They not only demonstrate how little we knew about cancer back in the early 1900s, but also how little we know now.

Currently, radium is still used to treat patients with prostate cancer which has spread to their bones. Its aim is essentially the same as chemotherapy’s. Use the wide sweeping poisonous effects of cell destroying drugs to stave off cancer growth.

However, much like radium, the downfall of chemotherapy is that it’s non-targeted and destroys any fast dividing cells, whether they’re cancerous or not. And oftentimes leaves the patient worse off that they started.

The hard truth is that we would have just as much trouble treating the radium girls today as we would have 100 years ago. Because when it comes to cancer, we’re still very much in the weeds.

Not for a lack of trying, we have made very little progress in treatment over the past few decades. Currently, chemotherapy is the best solider we have in the war against cancer. But that could all be about to change.

