The Globalist Manifesto

Markets are set to get a little reprieve today. US stocks bounced overnight. The S&P 500 increased 0.8%, while the more volatile NASDAQ jumped 1.4%.

It’s interesting to note that the NASDAQ found support around the same level it reached during the October panic low. You can see this in the chart below. This is positive, and suggests we might be in for a decent relief rally in the coming weeks.

Going forward, this will be a key level to watch for. If the NASDAQ breaks down below this level in the future, then it’s fair to say we’re entering a potentially nasty bear market.

Let’s see what happens. For now though, a relief rally awaits…

Which is just as well for the Aussie stock market benchmark — the ASX 200. Yesterday, it broke below a support region that has held for the past year (see chart below). By the end of yesterday’s trading, it recovered some of the earlier losses, so the break wasn’t too bad.

Support sits around 5,660 index points. Yesterday, the ASX 200 traded as low as 5,594, before recovering to close at 5,643 points. So it needs to put on 20 points today to close back above support. If it can’t manage that (futures indicate the market will open 29 points higher), then it indicates a very weak market with little inclination to buy, even after such a sharp sell-off.

Keep in mind that Aussie stocks didn’t enjoy as strong a bull market as the US did, yet in the sell-off, local stocks are falling harder.

We think that reflects a few things. Firstly and obviously, it shows that our housing market has clearly peaked. And everyone knows that the Australian economy relies heavily on housing speculation to keep things ticking over.

But perhaps just as importantly, it reflects what could well be a worrying change of direction if we get a new government next year.

Bill Shorten’s Labor (at this point) is ahead in the polls. But current PM Scott Morrison is doing a decent job in trying to make up lost ground.

He’s on the right track by telling the UN to shove it in relation to their ‘Migration Pact’. One of the best things a good conservative leader can do (unlike Turnbull) is show the Australian people that they strongly support the notion of Australian sovereignty. That is, we decide what our rules will be, not an unelected body running a global agenda.

Just what is a global agenda, anyway?

In short, it’s one world where borders, national sovereignty and national identity cease to exist. Not in name, but in function. For some, it’s a type of utopia. Which should be the warning sign in itself.

In reality, the global agenda is covert socialism. It’s a desire for one world, directed by ‘the state’, which is really directed by the unelected elites who control the strings of global capital, education and media.

It’s not textbook socialism. The elites know that this form of political organisation doesn’t create wealth. Capitalism and free markets create wealth. Those who control this system control everything.

While that may sound Orwellian, it is happening. The UN, the World Bank, the IMF, global central banks, the Bank for International Settlements…they are all part of this global apparatus.

So the rejection of the UN Migration Pact is a good move from Morrison. There will be the obvious shrieks of ‘racism’ in response, but these ignore the fact that Australia has one of the largest migrant intakes in the world and one of the most successful and peaceful multicultural countries in the world.

The other pet project of the global elites is to whip everyone up into a frenzy about climate change. Their solution is to impose costs on the people, via higher prices, taxes, and contributions into a climate change ‘fund’.

Yet China — which is responsible for one-third of global emissions — is let off the hook! Why?

Because multinationals have all set up their manufacturing operations there to take advantage of the fact that China has weak labour and environmental laws. They’re the ones profiting from these emissions, yet we have to pay for it?

That’s how globalism works. For the elites, by the elites. The people get scraps now and then and TV, movies and video games…just to keep them docile. But that’s about it.

And Bill Shorten is taking full advantage of it. Check this out, via The Australian:

‘A Shorten government would subsidise batteries for 100,000 homes — paying $2000 to eligible families — and set a goal of installing them in a million households within six years as a means of reaching its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.’

This will be a major election platform. Labor ‘cares’ about climate change. It is ‘doing something’. And because half of Australia has lost its mind and believes that we need to take drastic action on climate change NOW, it’s probably going to be a vote winner.

But here’s the thing. Battery technology is in its very early stages. Spending billions of taxpayer money encouraging the use of household storage devices that will be superseded in a few years, is stupid.

With ideas like this, no wonder our stock market is under pressure. And if the polls don’t improve, it’s hard to see where the impetus for a decent rally will come from.

We suggest keeping your head down, sell into rallies, and keeping your powder dry for better opportunities as we get into 2019.

