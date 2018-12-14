The Joke That’s No Laughing Matter

If the consequences were not so serious, the irony in these press releases would be funny.

From Reuters on June 28, 2017…

This is what Janet Yellen was telling us in June last year…

‘U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash. ‘“You know probably that would be going too far but I do think we’re much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don’t believe it will be,” she said.’

And this is from NBC News…just three days ago…

So what’s Janet saying now (emphasis is mine)…

‘“There could be another financial crisis on the horizon, warned former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in a speech Monday night. ‘The former Fed chair, now a scholar at the Brookings Institute, said there remains an agenda of unfinished regulation. “I’m not sure we’re working on those things in the way we should, and then there remain holes, and then there’s regulatory pushback. So I do worry that we could have another financial crisis.″’

Central bankers have played the sickest of jokes on a (largely) unsuspecting public…they tricked people into believing you could cure a debt crisis with more debt.

Even up to 18 months ago — while she was still Fed Chair — Janet Yellen was reassuring us the banking system was safe and we had nothing to fear in our lifetimes.

So what’s changed between then and now? Have our lifespans suddenly shortened or is it time for this cruel hoax to expire?

The recent volatility on Wall Street and the growing public unrest is, I suspect, the beginning of the end of the greatest fraud in history.

Deflation is coming and that’s bad news for an economic engine that only runs on high octane inflation.

The game of continually bringing forward future consumption (by borrowing today and repaying tomorrow) has (finally) reached its use by date.

The debt stresses in the system are starting to show

All scams eventually come to an end…some just last much longer than others.

Queenslanders learnt this lesson thirty years ago.

The Fitzgerald Inquiry — officially titled ‘The Commission of Inquiry into Possible Illegal Activities and Associated Police Misconduct’ — was formally sanctioned in 1987 after police and political corruption in Queensland had, after so many decades, become so blatantly obvious.

The corruption began in the 1940s when police protection was afforded — for a price — to SP bookmakers and prostitution.

It all started out with a few dollars here and few dollars there. But as usual, people get greedy.

The nickname ‘The Joke’ was given to the collection and distribution of police graft. The longer ‘The Joke’ went on, the more brazen the corrupt coppers became. Complacency breeds contempt.

The tentacles of corruption spread beyond the bookies and the ladies of the night to include hard drugs and illicit gambling. Millions of dollars in dirty money were being paid annually to the bent boys in blue.

The corruption went on for decades. Over the years, decent coppers tried to expose the corruption. But to no avail. Their careers were crushed by the forces of evil.

Others, outside the police force, who tried to expose the fraud ended up as unsolved murder cases or imprisoned on trumped up charges.

The grand finale to this whole sorry saga was the appointment of one of the corrupt ringleaders, Terry Lewis, to the position of Police Commissioner.

In the end, Lewis was stripped of his knighthood (shows you what one of those titles is worth if someone of Lewis’ calibre can buy one) and he spent more than a decade in jail.

The Fitzgerald Inquiry also resulted in three former Government Ministers being jailed and former Premier, the late Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, almost joined them in a matching set of striped pyjamas.

A number of corrupt police officers turned State evidence for immunity from prosecution.

There’s a correlation between the corruption that played out in Queensland over the decades and ‘The Joke’ being played out on the global economy and financial markets since the 1970s.

It all started out ‘innocently’ enough with the abolition of the gold standard. The period of credit expansion did not begin in earnest until after the 1980s — when interest rates began the descent from their nearly 20% highs and baby boomers started to hit their peak consumption years.

Banking deregulation in the 1980s heralded in an era of lax lending standards.

All forms of credit started to be peddled to consumers and businesses.

Technology and globalisation (manufacturing bases being moved to low cost Asian countries) kept a lid on inflation, which in turn maintained downward pressure on interest rates.

The lower interest rates went, the higher debt levels rose — 10% on $100,000 or 2% on $500,000 still resulted in a $10,000 interest cost.

Revealed: The truth behind our ‘unofficial’ GDP. Download the free report today.

Everyone was addicted to this credit fuelled economic growth model. Wages increased, house values increased, share markets rose, government giveaways increased.

There were those who questioned the sustainability of this model. But they were in the minority and easily drowned out. The longer the model kept delivering on the upside, the more discredited the voices of dissent became.

An army of PhD economists (brainwashed by tertiary institutions devoted to the Keynesian model) were employed to spread the message of ‘the more the merrier’. Not enough growth?

Print, borrow and spend more. Simple.

Easy money was on offer and we took it without really thinking about the consequences of our actions.

The subprime debacle in 2008 should have heralded in a Fitzgerald-type Inquiry into the actions of Central Bankers and their role in perpetrating this growth fraud on the global economy.

But far too many high-ranking people were in on ‘The Joke’ — Wall Street CEOs, politicians of all stripes, bank executives and senior bureaucrats.

There was no way they wanted a spotlight shone on their activities…they had way too much to lose.

Instead, the bagmen on Wall Street were bailed out. Greater quantities of even cheaper money were released into the economy by every major central bank.

Asset prices took off — the ‘everything bubble’ was created and attention was once again diverted from ‘The Joke’.

But this Joke is not funny. It has serious repercussions for anyone living in a modern society.

The smoke and mirrors stimulus of the past decade is being found out…this is why share markets are getting nervous.

As more cracks start to appear — mortgage stress in Australia; yellow vests in Paris; Brexit uncertainty; the viability of Italian banks; trade wars; US corporate debt — the more the sustainability of this model will be questioned.

The national media attention on the rampant corruption in Queensland is what brought the whole house of cards falling down.

With regards to ‘The Joke’ being played on the global economy and financial markets, it’ll be the reverse.

The whole house of cards will fall down first and then media scrutiny will turn on Bernanke, Yellen, ECB and RBA officials. They’ll all be hauled before nationally convened Commissions to account for their actions. The distilled version of their long winded responses will be along the lines of…‘no one saw this coming…it was the perfect storm.’ Rubbish. It was their policy responses that sanctioned the continuation of this fraudulent growth model.

As with the Fitzgerald Inquiry and other judicial sideshows put on to quell public disquiet, we might see a token few sacrificed to appease the crowd. The rest will skulk off somewhere and be looked after by those who reaped significant rewards from ‘The Joke’.

As for the crowd, well, ‘The Joke’ is on us.

‘The Joke’ provided plenty of good and profitable times while it lasted. However, as ‘The Joke’ unravels, it’ll have devastating consequences…destined to reverberate for decades to come.

This Joke is no laughing matter.

Regards

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter