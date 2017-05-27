Trump’s Biggest Bombshell

Well, that was unexpected.

Admittedly, our recollection only stretches so far. But we know of few US presidents who’d dare to demonise the poor as Trump did this week. When he talked about making America great again, we didn’t think it meant making the poor…well…poorer.

Was Trump’s budget the latest sign of American exceptionalism falling on its sword? Or was it his unique brand of reverse psychology working overtime? Whatever it was, it felt novel, if somewhat ill-advised. Punishing on the poor as Trump’s budget is, we’ll admit it was a unique way of tackling America’s deficit. (Of course, that assumes Congress approves it, which is no guarantee.)

As in all aspects of modern life, Trump’s budget took no middle ground. Defence spending and border security won big. Meanwhile, America’s underprivileged suffered a massive blow, with savage cuts across the board.

Having watched on as years of sensationalist promises went unfulfilled under previous administrations, Trump’s budget might seem fiscally prudent. If only for the fact that withholding money from the less-productive poor is a simple way to balance the books.

In any case, one thing became evident, if it wasn’t already. American exceptionalism can no longer be taken for granted. Cold pragmatism has replaced humility and compassion.

A century of prosperity has produced an underclass that numbers in the tens of millions. And now Trump seeks to cut them at the knees.

That’s worrying. Not only for the poor, but for the sanctity of America’s claim as a nation with liberty and justice for all.

Trump’s feting of the masses with short and vapid slogans seems a world away now. He littered the airwaves with meaningless phrases. Rallying cries that trivialised the extent of the public’s disillusionment with politics. Making America great again resonated with a yearning for hope. But, more theory than science, the individual was left to fill in the blanks.

We don’t assume Trump’s plan for restoring America’s greatness garners no support. We know that millions of Americans would love nothing more than to see the welfare state cut down in size. But if anyone was under the illusion that Trump’s patriotism would leave no man left behind, they won’t be anymore.

Those that saw it coming are left with a bittersweet taste in their mouth. On the upside, they were right all along. On the downside, they were right all along…

It’s for this reason that Trump’s budget leaves us cold.

We don’t disagree with trimming bloated welfare systems. But we find it hard to stomach when it’s paired with generous tax cuts for large corporations.

The losers and losers from Trump’s budget

The poor. The disabled. Farmers. Young workers. No one gets off lightly.

Trump wants to slash Medicaid and health insurance for millions of poor families by $616 billion over the next decade. The Food Stamp Program faces $191 billion of cuts. And there’s $22 billion worth of cuts reserved for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

But Trump’s axe isn’t earmarked for the poor alone. Millions of disabled Americans face a $70 billion cut to Social Security benefits. Farmers, too, would see subsidies slashed by $38 billion over the next decade. And young workers would face benefit cuts or significant tax hikes. As PBS reports:

‘By not addressing Social Security or Medicare benefits for retirees, Trump’s budget increases the likelihood that young workers will eventually face either significant benefit cuts or big tax increases. Social Security’s trust funds are projected to run dry in 2034 and Medicare’s is projected to run out of money in 2028. If Congress allows either fund to run dry, millions of Americans living on fixed incomes would face steep cuts in benefits.’

Amid all this, Trump still plans on building that border wall. Though we think the one he’s erecting between the rich and poor might be his greatest legacy.

To think, most governments tow the populist line when it comes to budgets. They avoid upsetting large voting blocs for fear of reprisal at the ballot box. And if that means polishing a turd, they’ll put their best shiners on the job. But Trump isn’t your typical leader. And his government doesn’t deal in half-measures.

In the Kingdom of Trump, the meek most certainly won’t inherit the Earth.

***

