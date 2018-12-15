Want to Invest in the Next YouTube?

When YouTube first started in 2005, its headquarters were located in a tiny studio above a pizzeria in San Mateo, California.

Its founders — Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim — were all employees of PayPal at the time. But after coming together one night after work and brainstorming what potholes existed in the market, they were able to find a giant one…video sharing.

As the online revolution had only begun in the 90s, there was no online platform yet available for the sole purpose of sharing videos. And it was this realisation that kicked off one of the biggest online revolutions in history, and enabled the three PayPal employees to leave their former lives behind forever.

The first ever post on YouTube is a 19 second video in which Karim, in typical dweeb fashion, stands in front of some elephants at the zoo and attempts to enlighten viewers about the situation:

‘All right, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that’s, that’s cool, and that’s pretty much all there is to say.’

That video now has 58 million views.

But more than that, it was the beginning of a form of content creation that we would be lost without today.

As of May this year, YouTube pulls in 1.8 billion users every month, which is just shy of Facebook’s 2 billion. And the dream of becoming a YouTube content creator is one that many young people are now aspiring to as a career.

Just take the channel Ryan ToysReview for example, where 7-year-old Ryan unboxes and plays with toys so that other kids can watch. A simple concept — but one which earned him and his family 17 million subscribers and US$11 million in pre-tax income in 2017.

Of course, not all media outlets have enjoyed the success YouTube has. Most of us born in the 90s will remember the swift death of Myspace. You might even faintly recall Bebo, which is now another ghost that haunts the internet. And many apps which were once all the rage (I distinctly remember the now obsolete virtual lighter app on my iPod Touch), have been replaced by newer, flashier phone games which completely outshine those from the early 2000s.

No doubt that as we get deeper into the 21st Century, the online sphere will continue to evolve. The new will overtake the old, and apps and websites which are currently top dogs in the global market, may one day end up in the graveyard of the web.

A revolution on your phone screen

When it comes to technology that is now a staple in our media diet, mobile phone apps are the latest answer to simplifying our busy lives and schedules.

Right now we have apps for everything. Banking, weather, restaurants, taxis, music, and countless kinds of social media. The sole purpose of mobile phones is no longer to call and text. But to micro manage our lives down to the smallest detail.

Unsurprisingly however, apps which serve only one function generally have a very short shelf life. According to Forbes, 25% of these single purpose apps are abandoned after just one use.

Like most things in our modern world, the obvious answer to this problem would be to create an app which encompasses all of our daily online needs. Yet no one has been able to popularise this simple solution…until now.

In his latest research report, our in-house tech editor Harje Ronngard details an up-and-coming app which he deems ‘the Everything App’. According to Harje’s inside sources, this app has the potential to completely shift the way consumers surf the internet, order food, shop online, pay their bills, buy insurance, do their banking and even travel.

In the same way that Uber revolutionised car travel, and the iPod completely disrupted the portable music scene, the Everything App could change the game when it comes to the way we use our mobile phones — simply by putting all of our apps into one.

And the company will soon be entering one of the most lucrative, booming tech markets out there: China.

Currently, the Everything App already boasts close to 400 million users. And if Harje’s right, you could see those user numbers balloon to a Facebook-sized one billion…

In the very near future, this new tech could become the centrepiece of a potential $36 TRILLION mega-industry. Even Google is interested in investing. And for clued-up investors, it could net them a tidy profit in the months to come.

This week in Markets & Money

Last week the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) published the results for the September quarter on the Australian economy. GDP growth figures were weak, mainly because of slowing consumer spending. While spending on basic items like food, insurance and health were all up, discretionary spending was down. And as Selva wrote on Monday, this could indicate another looming crisis…

Then on Tuesday, Selva covered the recent OECD Economic Survey for Australia. After years of spectacular growth property prices are now plummeting. Both Sydney and Melbourne have dropped 9.6% and 5.8% respectively from their peak last year. And the report warns that this is only the beginning…

The Fed is looking at one more rate hike this year and three in 2019…or so they said. But investors aren’t buying it. They don’t think the Fed will continue on their rate hike path. And with all of this fear of a trade war in the air, they might be right.

Facebook is in hot water…again. And this time it’s for going through its user’s phone call history. After the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year, this is yet another blow for the tech giant. And as Selva wrote on Friday, it should make us all more cautious when it comes to sharing our data online…

Until next week,

Katie Johnson,

Editor, Markets & Money