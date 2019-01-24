What happened to Mitchell Services Ltd share price?

At the time of writing, shares of Mitchell Services Ltd [ASX:MSV] are up 20% to 4.8 cents per share.

Why did Mitchell Services Ltd share price re-rate?

Mitchell Services provided an investor update for the second quarter to the market:

Source: Mitchell Services

The December quarter was the second consecutive quarter where the company recorded revenues of over $30 million. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins were over 22% and 13%, respectively.

What’s next for Mitchell Services Ltd?

Here’s the share price action today:



Source: Commsec

Mitchell Services’ share price has been flat for most of the past year. And considering the positive financial result, the market reacted positively to the news.

The share price could potentially go higher in the months ahead…

Mitchell Services repaid $8.5 million in loans to major shareholders on 11 December. Including shareholder loans which were due in July 2020 and were repaid 18 months early. The company used operational cashflow to repay the balance, following a period of recorded strong EBITDA and cashflow performance.

Source: Mitchell Services

The good news: Mitchell Services now has debt of $6.49 million ― 65% lower than at 30 June 2018 ($19.56 million).

Put differently, the net debt (debt less cash) position stands at roughly $2.5 million. While that’s not much, it should enhance margins over the coming months. If the business continues to grow with oil and gas prices, the share price could jump sharply in the months ahead.

But that isn’t a certainty.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks? My free new investor report, ‘A Detailed Look into Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks’, does exactly what it says in the name. I look at 10 companies that could make you huge money this year, and beyond. To download that report free, go here.