Why Cohiba Minerals’ Share Price Jumped 110% Today

At the time of writing, shares of Cohiba Minerals Ltd [ASX:CHK] are up by 110%, to 2.1 cents per share.

Why did Cohiba Minerals Ltd shares do this?

The company announced that it would accelerate exploration at its Olympic Domain project following the discovery announced by BHP Group Ltd [ASX:BHP] on its exploration licence EL5941. The two projects are located next to each other:

Source: Cohiba Minerals

Cohiba Minerals was pretty much a nearology play on the drilling program of BHP Billiton. If the world’s largest mining company hit pay dirt, Cohiba Minerals’ share price would have skyrocketed. That was the play and that’s exactly what happened. Here’s a preview of BHP’s drill results at its Oak Dam project:

BHP hit an extensive copper system, with one intersection coming up with 425.7 metres of copper grading 3.04%. That’s a world-class copper discovery, which you don’t really see much these days. It’s no shock that Cohiba Minerals’ share price surged on the news.

What now for Cohiba Minerals Ltd?

The share price reacted strongly to the favourable news:

Source: CommSec

Cohiba Minerals has been relatively flat all year, trading like a typical penny stock. That said, as it tends to happen with these type of stocks, good news can put a rocket under the share price. That’s exactly what happened today.

Long-term shareholders were rewarded.

Now, Cohiba Minerals needs to drill its land. That costs money ― lots of it. Unfortunately, when it comes to penny stocks, cash is often needed. That’s the case with Cohiba Minerals ― it’s running short of coin today:

Source: Cohiba Minerals

The bottom line: Shareholders should remain cautious. Cohiba Minerals needs to raise cash to drill a decent exploration program. There’s also no guarantee that BHP Billiton’s world-class mineralising will run into the company’s lease. But, if it does, shareholders should expect fireworks next year.

