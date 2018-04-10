Why has NRW Holdings Limited Share Price Increased?

NRW Holdings Limited [ASX: NWH] share price increased by 7.23% today. Shares are currently trading at $1.34, up from $1.25 yesterday.

The Perth-based mining company provides civil contracting and mining services to resource and infrastructure sectors in Australia.

Established in 1994, the company now has 1,000 employees — with a market cap of $461.42 million, as reported by Simply Wall St.

Why the share price increase?

NRW Holdings share price increased after the company released the UBS Mining Services & Contractors Presentation this morning.

The announcement included an overview of the current results achieved by the company, stating that revenue is up 95% from the same period last year.

It also stated that net profit after tax before amortisation is up 70% on the prior comparative period.

What’s next for NRW Holdings?

NRW Holdings is expected to have a bright future ahead, in terms of returns, profitability and cash flow.

The mining company seems to tick all the boxes for high-growth generation. We may well see great things from them in the upcoming years.

Regards,

Dannielle Rawlings,

For Markets & Money

