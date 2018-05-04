Why Newcrest Mining Share Price Jumped Higher Today

What happened to the Newcrest Mining Ltd share price?

At the time of writing, shares of Newcrest Mining Ltd [ASX:TBH] are trading at $21.70, up 1.24%.

Why did Newcrest Mining shares do this?

On 27 March, Newcrest Mining announced that it would re-commence mining at Cadia East. The share price at the time was around $19.50. On 3 April, processing recommended at eight million tonnes per annum.

Cadia East is a gigantic gold mine with significant potential to deliver massive rewards for shareholders.

Gold Buyers Guide: How your gold investment could become the most lucrative mark on your portfolio. Get your free blueprint here.

What now for Newcrest Mining Ltd?

The market is encouraged by Newcrest Mining’s growth strategy, encompassing low-cost and long mine life. The company’s balance sheet looks strong at the moment as well:

Source: Newcrest Mining

Newcrest is in a strong position to grow. However, it’s a gold company at the end of the day, and it’s leveraged to the gold price. Assuming the gold price breaks out into another bull market, which I expect sometime later in the year, Newcrest shareholders could be handsomely rewarded.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Read This BEFORE You Buy Gold: Exclusive dossier outlines why gold bullion and precious metals could be the most important investment you’ll ever make. Download now (free).