Why PuriflOH Ltd’s Share Price Jumped 77.3% Today

At the time of writing, shares of PuriflOH Ltd [ASX:P03] are up by 77.30%, to $3.28 per share.

Why did PuriflOH Ltd shares do this?

The company announced that it executed a binding agreement with Somnio Global Holdings LLC. PuriflOh will become the exclusive global licensee for Somnio’s Free Radical Generator (FRG) technology. The technology is used for specific markets, including air purification, water treatment, and facility sterilisation.

What now for PuriflOH Ltd?

The share price reacted strongly to the favourable news:

Source: CommSec

PuriflOh has been working with Somnio since 2014. Somnio is a highly regarded advanced scientific research and development organisation. Its mission is to develop technological solutions to solve some of the world’s most significant problems.

The question we’re wondering: will PuriflOh clean up China? The country declared war on air pollution during 2014.

Beer & Co, an Aussie Stockbroking firm, sees the potential:

Source: Beer & Co

Beer & Co believe the company is worth $20 per share. That’s a significant multiple of today’s share price, even after today’s price action.

The bottom line: PuriflOh has the exclusive worldwide rights to a groundbreaking technology. The share price could be worth significantly more in a year’s time. That said, with the deal in the background, the focus should be on commercialising the technology. Assuming the company delivers a few good deals for shareholders, the share price could skyrocket.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

